Teksupport: Mochakk Calling (AFTERPARTY)

BK Navy Yard: BLDG 293
Sat, 8 Jun, 10:00 pm
DJNew York
From $69.53

About

June 8: Mochakk Calling (Afterparty)
Doors 10pm - BLDG 293

Mochakk
Classmatic
Dee Diggs
Heron Preston

Table Reservations:
WhatsApp: +1 (718) 614-2563
Email: info@tcepresents.com

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Teksupport.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Mochakk, Classmatic, Dee Diggs

Venue

BK Navy Yard: BLDG 293

569 Kent Avenue, Building 293, Brooklyn, New York 11249, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

