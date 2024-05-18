DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Casa Pangea invites DJ Normal 4

Cadavra
Sat, 18 May, 11:59 pm
DJMadrid
€16.53The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

El próximo sábado 18 de mayo tendremos a DJ Normal 4 en el centro de la ciudad de Madrid, en el lugar de moda, el club Cadavra.

El jefe de Mana Abundance y miembro fundador de Warning Berlin, Normal 4 ha sido una gran influencia para nosotros, haciendo...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by CADAVRA.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

DJ Normal 4, Pher Enough, Dudier

Venue

Cadavra

C. del Caballero de Gracia, 10, 28013 Madrid, Spain
Doors open11:59 pm

