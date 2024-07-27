Top track

Old Dominion - I Was On A Boat That Day

Rhinestone Rodeo - The Country Boat Party

Dixie Queen Boat
Sat, 27 Jul, 7:00 pm
PartyLondon
£33.90The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Saddle up London, the UK's biggest country night is coming for ya and this time We're On A Boat! 🛥️🐎

After selling out our London debut in six days, we’re bringing Rhinestone Rodeo to London for an unforgettable Country celebration on the River Thames a...

18+
Presented by Throwback Events & Rhinestone Rodeo.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Dixie Queen Boat

Butlers Wharf, Shad Thames, London, England SE1 2NJ, United Kingdom
Doors open7:00 pm

