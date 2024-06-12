DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
SKIPS IS BACK !
Après le succès de la première édition, nos workshops de danse Upside Down signent leur retour dès le 15 mai. Pour cette cinquième session, on retrouve Skips pour un workshop d'Electro. Réference mondiale dans son domaine, il a notamment t...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.