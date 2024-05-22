Top track

DJ P2N & PSON - Nawa

Sorry, Not Sorry

MODE
Wed, 22 May, 8:00 pm
PartyMiami
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Sorry, Not Sorry! Experience the unapologetic vibes of Afro Caribbean heat and international sounds from all over the world.

This is an 21+ event
Presented by MODE.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

MODE

2 S Miami Ave, Miami, Florida 33130, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

