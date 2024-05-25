Top track

Strafe - Set It Off - Afro Pump Jump - Remix By Jovonn

Body 'N Deep Takeover w Jovonn, Smurfoudirty, DJ Ace The Crowd Motivator

Jolene Sound Room Brooklyn
Sat, 25 May, 10:00 pm
DJNew York
$18.54The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Jovonn returns to the Sound Room. This time he's bringing his Infamous Body 'N Deep party with him. Jovonn is a house music legend who's productions defined the modern house sound and have been studied by dance music scholars for decades.

He's joined by C...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Jolene Sound Room Brooklyn.
Lineup

Jovonn

Venue

Jolene Sound Room Brooklyn

353 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn, New York 11211, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

