DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Aquarian Blood
Aquarian Blood started as a home recording project for partners Laurel and JB Horrell. In the 10 years since they started, the live band has varied from a duo to as many as 7 people. Both live and on record, the songs range from atmospheric...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.