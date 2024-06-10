DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Aquarian Blood

Zebulon
Mon, 10 Jun, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$16.07
About

Aquarian Blood

Aquarian Blood started as a home recording project for partners Laurel and JB Horrell. In the 10 years since they started, the live band has varied from a duo to as many as 7 people. Both live and on record, the songs range from atmospheric...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Zebulon.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Aquarian Blood

Venue

Zebulon

2478 Fletcher Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90039, USA
Doors open8:00 pm
300 capacity

