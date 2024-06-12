DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Nómade desembarca en la ciudad Condal, dónde nos vamos a encontrar para disfrutar de la música en estado natural. Ésta vez nuestro refugio serán unas oficinas muy chulas en Hospitalet (la dirección será enviada el día del evento).
Los artistas que nos aco...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.