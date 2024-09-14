DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Ned Doheny

The Jazz Cafe
Sat, 14 Sept, 7:00 pm
London
£22
About

As temperatures soar across the UK, we turn our attention to the effortlessly cool compositions of California’s Ned Doheny – the desert trekking, guitar-playing, surfing, singer-songwriter whose sultry anthems exude the eternal summer of the 70’s like none...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Jazz Cafe.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Ned Doheny

The Jazz Cafe

5 Parkway, London NW1 7PG
Doors open7:00 pm
475 capacity
Accessibility information

