The Messthetics and James Brandon Lewis

Pappy and Harriet's
Sat, 7 Sept, 9:30 pm
GigsPioneertown
$25.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Sid The Cat Presents

The Messthetics and James Brandon Lewis

9/7/2024 at Pappy + Harriet's

Joe Lally was onstage, playing at full throttle, when he realized that his band had found a true kindred spirit. It was the fall of 2021 and the Messthetics — the...

This is an All Ages event.
Presented by Sid The Cat.
Lineup

The Messthetics, James Brandon Lewis

Venue

Pappy and Harriet's

53688 Pioneertown Rd, Yucca Valley, CA 92284, USA
Doors open9:30 pm

