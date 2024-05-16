DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
The first installation of orchidance brings lively, modern sonic offerings to the dancefloor. The botanical-themed rave seeks to create a garden space where people can harvest the benefits of movement. With a team of local and locally-loved talent, the int...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.