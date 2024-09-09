DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Real Life & Avocado Present
Squint
Unique melodic hardcore from St Louis, MI. Drawing from Turning Point and Everclear to make powerful punk anthems in the vein of Drug Church and Scowl.
https://dthw.sh/squint-feelitall
Feverchild
Belgian Post-hardcor...
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.