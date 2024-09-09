DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Squint + Feverchild

New Cross Inn
Mon, 9 Sept, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£13.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Real Life & Avocado Present

Squint

Unique melodic hardcore from St Louis, MI. Drawing from Turning Point and Everclear to make powerful punk anthems in the vein of Drug Church and Scowl.

https://dthw.sh/squint-feelitall

Feverchild

Belgian Post-hardcor...

14+ (under 16's to be accompanied)
Presented by Real Life + Avocado Bookings
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Squint, Feverchild

Venue

New Cross Inn

New Cross Inn, 323 New Cross Rd, London SE14 6AS, UK
Doors open6:00 pm

