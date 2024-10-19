DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

TELETECH : PARIS

Parc Floral
Sat, 19 Oct, 9:30 pm
PartyParis
€39.90The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Après une première édition parisienne marquante, les anglais TELETECH se préparent de nouveau à faire trembler le sol du Parc Floral en s’associant une nouvelle fois à ENCORE et SUPER.

Rendez-vous le 19 octobre pour la seconde édition parisienne dans le h...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans.
Présenté par TELETECH, ENCORE et SUPER
Venue

Parc Floral

Route de la Pyramide, Paris, France
Doors open9:30 pm

