Grace Noelle, Laura Cheadle

The Mint
Wed, 26 Jun, 7:00 pm
$10.82

About Grace Noelle

Grace Noelle is a Los Angeles based singer songwriter & self-taught musician who started playing at the age of five. At 16, she released her first EP and opened for Andy Grammer. Her soulful alternative sound and powerful lyrics have made her a favorite

Event information

Grace Noelle is a Los Angeles based singer songwriter & self-taught musician who started playing at the age of five. At 16, she released her first EP and opened for Andy Grammer. Her soulful alternative sound and powerful lyrics have made her a favorite am...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Mint.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Grace Noelle

The Mint

6010 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90035, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

