Pink Eye Club Present’s Pink Eye’s Paradise

The George Tavern
Sat, 11 May, 7:00 pm
£6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Pink Eye Club Proudly Presents: Pink Eye’s Paradise featuring:

Neuroplacid

Pink Eye Club

Comic Sans

Plutoz Beach

Pink Eye Club [DJ Set]

Alpine Sound x Town Cryer Soundsystem till late

-- £2 off our pizza if you show your DICE ticket 🍕 --

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Pink Eye Club
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Plutoz Beach, Comic Sans, Neuroplacid and 2 more

Venue

The George Tavern

373 Commercial Rd, London E1 0LA, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends3:00 am

