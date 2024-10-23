Top track

mvrk - Como enamorarme

MVRK

La Sala (WiZink Center)
Wed, 23 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsMadrid
€19.95The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

El artista madrileño estrenará el próximo 24 de Octubre su primer full show en La Sala del Wizink Center tras el éxito de su álbum debut “La fe que me tengas” (producido por Sneaky WH).

Tras numerosos temas y un primer EP, encontró su hueco con la publica...

Organizado por Polar.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Mvrk

Venue

La Sala (WiZink Center)

Calle Fuente Del Berro, 28009 Madrid, Madrid, Spain
Doors open8:00 pm

