Sidney Charles - House 2 Heal

Sidney Charles, Prunk, Paige Tomlinson & Ozzie Guven

Mint Warehouse
Sat, 22 Jun, 10:00 pm
DJLeeds
£16.38The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Visualize are back at Mint Warehouse this June, welcoming Sidney Charles, Prunk, Paige Tomlinson, Ozzie Guven and Mason Talbot to Leeds!

This event comes following their sold out show with Franky Rizardo and ALISHA in April. As usual, expect this show to...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Visualize.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Sidney Charles, Prunk, Paige Tomlinson and 1 more

Venue

Mint Warehouse

Aquatite House, Water Lane, Leeds LS11 9UD
Doors open10:00 pm
1000 capacity

