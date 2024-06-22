DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Visualize are back at Mint Warehouse this June, welcoming Sidney Charles, Prunk, Paige Tomlinson, Ozzie Guven and Mason Talbot to Leeds!
This event comes following their sold out show with Franky Rizardo and ALISHA in April. As usual, expect this show to...
