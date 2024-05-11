DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Once a BMX kid in ’90s LA, British-born Lee Reynolds eventually traded wheels for vinyl, playing out his own brand of psychedelic house music. “When I DJ, I want people to feel ecstatic, in a zone, in the moment, like the only thing that matters is the dan
Join us as we welcome Lee Reynolds (Desert Hearts) to Space Banana for an exclusive 90 minute set.
Deeveaux will open.
Brooke Would will close.
