Lee Reynolds & Machino - Moon Matrix

Lee Reynolds

Space Banana
Sat, 11 May, 9:00 pm
DJBoise
From $30

Lee Reynolds & Machino - Moon Matrix
About Lee Reynolds

Once a BMX kid in '90s LA, British-born Lee Reynolds eventually traded wheels for vinyl, playing out his own brand of psychedelic house music.

Event information

Join us as we welcome Lee Reynolds (Desert Hearts) to Space Banana for an exclusive 90 minute set.

Deeveaux will open.

Brooke Would will close.

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Half Weekend.
Lineup

Lee Reynolds

Venue

Space Banana

816 West Bannock Street, Boise, Idaho 83702, United States
Doors open9:00 pm

Tickets will be securely stored in the app.