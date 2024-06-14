Top track

Alison Wonderland & MEMBA - Fight or Flight

Memba at The Flamingo House

The Flamingo House
Fri, 14 Jun, 8:00 pm
PartySacramento
$11.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

VALHALLA, earth x Requiem Events presents Memba at The Flamingo House

Prepared to be taken on a journey by the Brooklyn-based duo.

Support by DJ Uni, Dakuya, Barl

Sponsored by Casa Amor

6.14 | 21+

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Flamingo House & Requiem Events
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

MEMBA

Venue

The Flamingo House

2315 K St, Sacramento, CA 95816, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

