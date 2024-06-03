DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Morgan Garrett, Pure Shit, Nugan Hand, Blinky

Zebulon
Mon, 3 Jun, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

MORGAN GARRETT, PURE SHIT, NUGAN HAND, BLINKY

Monday June 3rd! A wild (and free) show featuring Morgan Garrett stopping to freak in L.A. on a nationwide tour celebrating the release of his LP 𝘗𝘶𝘳𝘪𝘵𝘺 on Orange Milk Records.

MORGAN GARRET

Morgan Gar...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Zebulon.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Morgan Garrett

Venue

Zebulon

2478 Fletcher Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90039, USA
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm
300 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.