Lysistrata + It it Anita en MAZO

WURLITZER BALLROOM
Thu, 19 Sept, 9:30 pm
GigsMadrid
€17.54The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Este 2024 despediremos el verano con la energética mezcla de post-rock, noise y math-rock y el desparpajo del trío francés Lysistrata. Después de actuar en junio en el Actitud Fest, volverán a la península en septiembre para girar junto a los belgas It It...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por MAZO Madriz.
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lysistrata, It It Anita

WURLITZER BALLROOM

Calle de las Tres Cruces, 12, 28013 Madrid, Spain
Doors open9:30 pm

