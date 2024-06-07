Top track

A History of UK Pirate Radio: Roni Size + DJ Storm

The Jazz Cafe
Fri, 7 Jun, 10:30 pm
DJLondon
About

The godfather of jungle music meets the Metalheadz boss lady in a rare and unmissable match-up.

Roni Size's pirate radio appearances date all the way back to 1993 and beyond on stations like Bristol's Raw 101.1 FM, where you'd hear the early jungle sound...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Jazz Cafe.
Lineup

Roni Size, DJ Storm

Venue

The Jazz Cafe

5 Parkway, London NW1 7PG
Doors open10:30 pm
475 capacity
Accessibility information

