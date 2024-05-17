DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

South House vs Naija House LA

Los Globos
Fri, 17 May, 10:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
THE OFFICIAL SOUTH HOUSE VS NAIJA HOUSE KICK-OFF IN LA FOR 2024

🏡 South House vs 🇳🇬 Naija House

FREE W/RSVP B4 11:30PM

10PM - LATE

🏡 South House and 🇳🇬 Naija House sounds by @larceblake @STARZZA @yannick.jones @KevinxKazadi @Kii.brown @dejamonett...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Southern Yankee Presents.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Los Globos

3040 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90026, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

