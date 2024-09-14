DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Right Down The Line: The Gerry Rafferty Songbook

Brudenell Social Club
Sat, 14 Sept, 7:30 pm
GigsLeeds
£22.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Right Down The Line: The Gerry Rafferty Songbook

The Gerry Rafferty Songbook performed by Right Down The Line invites you to the intimate setting of Leeds Brudenell for an unforgettable evening on Sat 14 September 2024. Get ready to journey through Gerry...

This is a 14+ event
The Gig Cartel Presents...
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Brudenell Social Club

33 Queen's Rd, Burley, Leeds LS6 1NY, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
400 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.