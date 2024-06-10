Top track

city dog - burn the witch

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

City Dog

New Cross Inn
Mon, 10 Jun, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£8.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

city dog - burn the witch
Got a code?

About

City Dog

City Dog from Brighton, UK are stamping their boots towards the front of the Brighton punk scene. Having supported the likes of Buzzcocks, Surfbort and Wytches, City Dog are recognised for their fierce live shows, being known for “Turning a mosh...

This is an 14+ event
Presented by New Cross Live and Whispering Pines Collective.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

city dog

Venue

New Cross Inn

New Cross Inn, 323 New Cross Rd, London SE14 6AS, UK
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.