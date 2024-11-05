DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Carin Leon

Alhambra
Tue, 5 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€34.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Originaire d’Hermosillo au Mexique et élevée dans une famille où la musique a toujours été présente, Carin Leon a grandi en écoutant divers genres tels que la pop, le rock et, bien sûr, la musique régionale mexicaine. Guidé par l’inspiration de grands noms...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par AEG Presents France.
Lineup

Carin León

Venue

Alhambra

21 Rue Yves Toudic, 75010 Paris, France
Doors open7:00 pm

