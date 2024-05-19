DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

PM10 extended

Linea
Sun, 19 May, 4:00 pm
PartyMilano
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

In Milan, 2024, as environmental pollution worsens and climate change-related disasters reshape the city, the post-pandemic cultural scene faces a profound crisis. With key cultural hubs closing and lifestyle habits shifting, support for grassroots music a...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da LINEA.

Lineup

Milano Shanghai

Venue

Linea

Sottopassaggio Metro M1 Cairoli, Milano
Doors open4:00 pm

