AfroBeach 2024: The Beach Comes To Brixton

Brixton Jamm
Sat, 15 Jun, 12:00 pm
£24.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
🏖️ Sun, real sand and beach games… the beach comes to Brixton for an epic afternoon!

🍹 Sip on bottomless rum punch for 1 hour

🔊 The biggest Afrobeats tunes turned up loud for your grooving pleasure

🍍 Mouthwatering plates of African food and fresh fr...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Afrobeats N Brunch
Brixton Jamm

261 Brixton Rd, London SW9 6LH
Doors open12:00 pm
800 capacity

