Top track

Hot Since 82 - Reach Out

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Knee Deep In Los Angeles

Expo Lawn West
Sat, 10 Aug, 5:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
From $73.65The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Hot Since 82 - Reach Out
Got a code?

About

Framework presents Knee Deep in Los Angeles

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Framework.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 12 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Hot Since 82, Prunk, KY William

Venue

Expo Lawn West

3833 South Vermont Avenue, Los Angeles, California 90037, United States
Open in maps
Doors open5:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.