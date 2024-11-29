Top track

Nikola - Au bord de la mer

Nikola

EMB Sannois
Fri, 29 Nov, 8:30 pm
GigsParis
€13.26The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

L’émotion frontale des textes de Nikola, la force de ce qu’il incarne sur scène, la créativité d’une musique faite de chanson française et de sueur des balkans nous essoufflent presque.

Tout public
EMB Sannois
Lineup

Nikola

Venue

EMB Sannois

2 Rue du Président Georges Pompidou, 95110 Sannois, France
Doors open8:30 pm

