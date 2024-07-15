DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Festival Headdress Making Workshop

The Beck & Call
Mon, 15 Jul, 6:00 pm
WorkshopLeeds
£24.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Fashion tutor and eco warrior Angie Coburn will teach you the modern approach to pompom making and help you to create your very own LED light up festival headdress. Angie has been making festival headdresses for many years and run many many workshops with...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Super Friendz.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Beck & Call

Stainbeck Rd, Leeds LS7 2NP, UK
Doors open6:00 pm

