Slow Jammz: RnB and Hip-Hop All Night Long

Brixton Jamm
Fri, 31 May, 6:00 pm
DJLondon
£11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Get ready to vibe all night long at the "Slow Jammz" on Friday 31st May where we'll be bringing you non stop Slow Jams + RnB & Hip-Hop bangers from 10pm to 4am.

Get ready for the best sing along experience, to the smooth sounds of Usher, Brent Faiyaz, Mig...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Brixton Jamm.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Brixton Jamm

261 Brixton Rd, London SW9 6LH
Doors open6:00 pm
800 capacity

