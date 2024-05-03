DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Dea Matrona Album Launch

The Jacaranda
Fri, 3 May, 12:00 pm
GigsLiverpool
From £12.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Dea Matrona are headed to Liverpool to in support of their brand new album 'For Your Sins'

All ages
Presented by Jacaranda Records.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Dea Matrona

The Jacaranda

21-23 Slater St, Liverpool L1 4BW, UK
Doors open12:00 pm

