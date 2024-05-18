Top track

Night Sins - Daisy Chain

SYNTHICIDE: Night Sins, Coatie Pop

TV Eye
Sat, 18 May, 11:00 pm
GigsNew York
$19.67The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Philly-based Night Sins celebrates their album release with support from Coatie Pop.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Saint Vitus Bar.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Coatie Pop, Night Sins

Venue

TV Eye

1647 Weirfield Street, Queens, New York 11385, United States
Doors open11:00 pm

