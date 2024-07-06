DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

LES TROIS BEAUX DAYS : OUM trio (+ Sophye Soliveau)

Arènes de Montmartre
Sat, 6 Jul, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
Selling fast
€25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

OUM

Pour cette nouvelle formation, Oum s’entoure de deux compagnons de longue date. Avec Yacir Rami, oudiste et compositeur, et Camille Passeri, Trompettiste et improvisateur, Oum met à l’honneur la diversité musicale de son pays natal tout en explorant l...

Tout public
Présenté par Madline.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Arènes de Montmartre

25 Rue Chappe, 75018 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.