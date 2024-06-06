DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Sulle tracce di Majorana - FringeMI

Spazio Polline
Thu, 6 Jun, 9:00 pm
TheatreMilano
€11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
“Sulle tracce di Majorana” è una performance audioguidata, una intensa avventura urbana, una indagine che si snoda tra vie e botteghe del quartiere Villapizzone. Non è una visita guidata e neanche un podcast: il pubblico è chiamato a partecipare attivament...

Questo è un evento 14+
Presentato da Spazio Polline.

Spazio Polline

stazione di Milano Villapizzone, Via Arnaldo Fusinato, Milano, città metropolitana di Milano 20156, Italia
Doors open8:45 pm

