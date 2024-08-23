DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
$18 Adv + Fees | 21+
Zsela ZHAY-la) knows that artistic arrivals take time. The ambitious artist emerges with Big For You — a debut album that is raw, vulnerable, and a force to be reckoned with. Produced alongside close collaborators Daniel Aged Frank Oc...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.