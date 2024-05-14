Top track

I Could Spend a Lifetime

Got a code?

Canadian Music Showcase London

Strongroom Bar
Tue, 14 May, 6:00 pm
Gigs
London
Free

I Could Spend a Lifetime
About

10 New artists from across Canada performing across 2 stages.

Presented by Enki

This is an 18+ event. This venue has a strict No ID, No entry Policy. Physical government photo ID required, we do not accept photos or copies of ID’s.

Presented by Strongrooms Bar & Studio.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Begonia, Winona Forever, Soran and 4 more

Venue

Strongroom Bar

120-124 Curtain Rd, Shoreditch, London EC2A 3SQ, UK
Doors open6:00 pm
300 capacity

