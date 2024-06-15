Top track

A Little Bit Goes a Long Way

Yheti [A/V set] + Chmura

Chop Shop
Sat, 15 Jun, 8:30 pm
GigsChicago
$37.37The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About Yheti

Tyler Holler tried his hand at metal and hip-hop production before finding his groove with bass-heavy electronic experiments under the name Yheti. From the bouncy dubstep of 2020’s The Party Has Changed to the heavy drops at his US festival sets, lovers of Read more

Event information

Tickets starting at $30 [+fees]

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Chop Shop.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Yheti

Venue

Chop Shop

2033 West North Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60647, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

