OPEN AIR - Au Fil Du Son Invite Toilettes Mixtes

Canal Barboteur
Thu, 9 May, 4:00 pm
DJParis
Free

About

Au Fil Du Son revient au Barboteur le jeudi 9 Mai pour l’ascension et vos oreilles vont monter au créneau !

Pour l'occasion, AFDS invite Toilettes Mixtes, le collectif parisien qui monte, bien connu pour ses open air à travers la capitale.

======== Toil...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Au Fil Du Son
Lineup

Wolf Story, Toilettes Mixtes

Venue

Canal Barboteur

19 Quai Du Lot, 75019 Paris, France
Doors open4:00 pm

