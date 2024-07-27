Top track

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Saturday Night Music + Dancing feat Flygerian

Cafe Erzulie
Sat, 27 Jul, 10:00 pm
PartyNew York
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About Flygerian

“Afro groove” is how Flygerian defines his blend of trap, hip-hop and Afrobeat. Based in New Jersey, the Nigerian-American musician isn’t just a rapper and singer, but a producer, DJ and event curator, too. A regular performer at Cafe Erzulie, his sets tra Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

Pull up for a Saturday night of good music and dancing featuring DJ sets from Flygerian & friends!

Before midnight, $10 at the door with RSVP. $20 after.

PLEASE NOTE

  • RSVP does not guarantee entry.
This is an 21+ event
Presented by Cafe Erzulie.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Flygerian

Venue

Cafe Erzulie

894 Broadway, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

