KOKO Electronic: Agents of Time

KOKO
Fri, 21 Jun, 10:00 pm
DJLondon
From £25.77The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About Agents of Time

Italian DJ and producer duo Agents of Time create techno, house and eclectic soundscapes. Releasing EPs on Maceo Plex’s Ellum Audio, the pair also founded the label Obscura.

Event information

Afterlife duo and masters of melodic techno Agents of Time debut the theatre having captivated global audiences with their hypnotic rhythms in recent times. Catch them alongside the returning Olympe on Friday 21st June.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by KOKO.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Agents of Time

Venue

KOKO

1A Camden High St, London NW1 7JE
Doors open10:00 pm
1500 capacity
Accessibility information

