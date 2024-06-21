DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Italian DJ and producer duo Agents of Time create techno, house and eclectic soundscapes. Releasing EPs on Maceo Plex’s Ellum Audio, the pair also founded the label Obscura.
Afterlife duo and masters of melodic techno Agents of Time debut the theatre having captivated global audiences with their hypnotic rhythms in recent times. Catch them alongside the returning Olympe on Friday 21st June.
Tickets now on sale.
