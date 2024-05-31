Top track

Sex and Rage: Lesbian Strip Night #5 International SWers Day

EartH
Fri, 31 May, 11:00 pm
DJLondon
£23.46The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

This event will take place in EartH Kitchen. | Last entry is 1am.

LESBIAN STRIP NIGHT #5

WE'RE BACK, BXTCHES - AND BADDER THAN EVER!

Sex and Rage brings to you the best lesbian strip night with difference!!! Get nasty with us at the iconic EartH Hackney...

Presented by Sex and Rage.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Miller Black, DJ Hazel Marimba

Venue

EartH

11 Stoke Newington Rd, London N16 8BH, UK
Doors open11:00 pm
Accessibility information

