Marc DePulse - A.I.

Electro Corner - 2 jours

Arènes Pierre Balao
5 Jul - 7 Jul
DJMaubourguet
€20

About

2ème édition du festival Electro Corner

Tout public
Présenté par Electro Corner.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Marc DePulse, The Deep Brothers, Sophonic

Venue

Arènes Pierre Balao

97 Allées Bergès, 65700 Maubourguet, France
Doors open6:00 pm

