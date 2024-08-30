DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Monkey Safari / Tolga / Jimbo James

SILO Brooklyn
Fri, 30 Aug, 10:00 pm
DJNew York
$33.99The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Riding in with the power to deliver sunshine to world’s rainiest open-air events, Monkey Safari brings rays of light to whatever dance floors they cast their shimmering spell on. The German outfit has been on an incredible run of form with promising deve...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by SILO Brooklyn, Avant Gardner, & Real Talent Management.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Monkey Safari, Tolga

Venue

SILO Brooklyn

90 Scott Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

