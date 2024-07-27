Top track

Chris Cohen - Physical Address

Chris Cohen, Jeremiah Chiu + Patrick Shiroishi Duo

2220 Arts + Archives
Sat, 27 Jul, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
About

Chris Cohen is releasing Paint a Room, his first album in five years and his debut for Hardly Art, and celebrating the release with a concert at 2220 Arts!

One of the finest songwriters and producers of his generation, this new LP features contributions f...

This is an age 21+ event
Presented by Other Aspects at 2220 Arts.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Jeremiah Chiu, Patrick Shiroishi, Chris Cohen

Venue

2220 Arts + Archives

2220 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90057, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

