DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
LPR presents Taylor's Version: Rocks Off Concert Cruise Aboard The Liberty Belle on June 14th, 2024
Proof of vax is NOT required for this event
11:15 PM doors/boarding | 11:55 PM party/departure (21+)
More shows at http://LPR.com
Sign up for our newsle...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.