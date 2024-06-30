DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

El Baile Todo - Proibidão

Sala Upload
Sun, 30 Jun, 5:30 pm
PartyBarcelona
€16.54The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

¡Barcelona se sumerge en la vibrante ruta del Mejor del Baile Funk Experience! Prepárate para una explosión de energía en la Sala Upload, donde el funk más caliente de Río y São Paulo se unirá en un espectáculo inolvidable. Con la presencia imperdible de M...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Sala Upload.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Sala Upload

Av. Francesc Ferrer i Guàrdia, 13, 08038 Barcelona, Spain
Doors open5:30 pm

