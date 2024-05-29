DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

EMPTY ORCHESTRA (2023) screens, Sam Blasucci plays

2220 Arts + Archives
Wed, 29 May, 8:00 pm
FilmLos Angeles
$15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

2220 Arts presents Nicole Hawkins' documentary feature, Empty Orchestra (US, 2023, TRT 80 min). LA debut!

Before the screening, Sam Blasucci (of LA band Mapache), who also scored the film, will play in the front lounge, and we'll wrap up the night with so...

This is an age 21+ event
Presented by 2220 Arts.
Lineup

Sam Blasucci

Venue

2220 Arts + Archives

2220 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90057, USA
Doors open7:30 pm

