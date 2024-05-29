DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
2220 Arts presents Nicole Hawkins' documentary feature, Empty Orchestra (US, 2023, TRT 80 min). LA debut!
Before the screening, Sam Blasucci (of LA band Mapache), who also scored the film, will play in the front lounge, and we'll wrap up the night with so...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.