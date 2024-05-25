DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Enjoy an evening of traditional Qawwali music, with a mesmerising performance by rising Pakistani star Chahat Mahmood Ali Qawwal and group.
Chahat Mahmood Ali Qawwal was born and raised into a qawwali singing family in Faisalabad, Pakistan. A student of U...
Venue 1 - entrance through the double glass doors.
