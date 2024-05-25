DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Mehfil Qawwali Night

229
Sat, 25 May, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
Enjoy an evening of traditional Qawwali music, with a mesmerising performance by rising Pakistani star Chahat Mahmood Ali Qawwal and group.

Chahat Mahmood Ali Qawwal was born and raised into a qawwali singing family in Faisalabad, Pakistan. A student of U...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Desi Vibez London and Show Time Events.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

229

229 Great Portland St, London W1W 5PN, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends1:00 am
Which venue is this in?

Venue 1 - entrance through the double glass doors.

